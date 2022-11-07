What Cramer is watching Monday — midterm election, Apple in China, cloud collapse

Traders react as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, November 2, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
What I am looking at Monday, Nov. 7, 2022
- U.S. stock futures bounced after breaking multiweek weekly winning streaks. Midterm election is Tuesday and could go strong Republican in both House and Senate. Good for oil stocks, banks, non-union companies. Big consumer inflation numbers Thursday for the Federal Reserve to consider next month at its last scheduled meeting of the year. Still more than 40% odds in the market for a fifth straight 75-basis-point interest rate hike.