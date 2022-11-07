Workato: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

CEO Vijay Tella built Workato to close a big gap his team saw in the modern enterprise. While business apps became simpler, faster and cheaper, the integration across these apps remained complex and expensive. Workato transforms automation across enterprises with a single platform for data, apps and processes, allowing them to evolve from complex and fragmented architectures of the past. It says account case studies in fields ranging from health care to retail, finance and logistics are achieving good results across many functions: better scores for customer service, lower employee turnover rates and shorter payment collection cycles. The company differentiates its service by pitching easy-to-use, patented machine learning technology that can be used by both business and IT departments. Investors include top software companies Salesforce, Workday and ServiceNow, as well as investing firms Altimeter Capital, Tiger Global and Insight Partners. Customers include many fellow technology upstarts, from Box to Atlassian and Monday.com , as well as big names across sectors, from MGM to DoorDash , Kaiser Permanente, HP and World Wrestling Entertainment.

The 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise list is powered and inspired by the members of CNBC's Technology Executive Council (TEC). Learn more about CNBC Councils.