These universities have the best online bachelor's degree programs in the U.S.—and 11 of them are public schools

An online program is especially appealing to students who want or need more flexibility while completing their education — for example, someone who wants to take classes while working full time or parenting.

Choosing the right online program for you can be challenging, but the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best online bachelor's programs in the U.S. is a good place to start.



This year's list ranked 381 schools, based on four factors:

engagement

services and technologies

faculty credentials and training

expert opinion

According to the U.S. News report, "the best online program for you is one that fits your needs, budget and schedule."

Due to several ties, 12 schools made this year's top 10 list.