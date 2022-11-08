E-commerce firm Blibli up nearly 5% in Indonesia stock debut

Shares of Indonesian e-commerce company Blibli rose 4.9% in its Indonesian stock market debut Tuesday, in what was the country's second-largest initial public offering this year.

Shares of PT Global Digital Niaga Tbk, which owns Blibli, climbed as high as 472 rupiah in early trading, up from its IPO price of 450 rupiah per share. The company raised as much as 7.99 trillion rupiah ($509.2 million).

In early afternoon trade, the stock was trading at about 452 rupiah.

Blibli is the latest tech company to list in Southeast Asia since Indonesian unicorns Bukalapak's $1.5 billion share sale in August 2021 and GoTo's $1.1 billion IPO in April.

Blibli, an online marketplace selling a range of household and lifestyle goods, was founded in 2011 and is owned by the Indonesian e-commerce group PT Global Digital Niaga which also runs an online travel business and supermarket chains.