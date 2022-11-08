We're booking profits in an overbought market, but still like the stock we trimmed long term

We're selling 30 shares of Linde (LIN) at roughly $317.44 each. Following Tuesday's trade, Jim's Charitable Trust will own 240 shares of Linde, decreasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.72% from 3.05%. Our afternoon trim is in accordance with our discipline of raising cash when the market is overbought, according to the S & P Oscillator . After yesterday's session, which saw the S & P 500 gain almost 1%, the Oscillator reading increased to positive 6.34%. As a reminder, any reading above positive 4% indicates overbought conditions. Our approach when this happens is to scrutinize our positions and look for some shares to let go in preparation for some potential softness in the market. Of course, the Oscillator could become even more overbought from here, and stocks can always move higher. But at a minimum, we think an overbought Oscillator serves as a reminder that stocks have had a solid run lately and could be due for a rest. We're trimming shares of the global industrial gas giant Linde . The stock has been a solid outperformer this year, overcoming concerns about rising energy prices and a global economic slowdown. Over the past month, Linde shares have gained about 16% compared to the S & P 500 's move of less than 7%. Typically on a spread this wide, we like to make at least one trim to prevent ourselves from becoming greedy. This sale will lock in a great gain of about 26% on stock purchased in February 2021. Despite Tuesday's sale, our thesis on Linde remains intact. The company continues to impress in terms of its ability to manage cost inflation and consistently deliver double-digit percent earnings per share growth through price and productivity initiatives. Linde is far less cyclical than what some in the market have perceived it to be. Looking forward, we expect the company to be a big winner from the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to accelerate investment in clean energy. Finally, we believe Linde's proposal to delist from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will have a long-term positive effect on the company's valuation. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long LIN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Tanks of hydrogen stand near a hydrogen electrolysis plant. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images