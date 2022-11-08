This common early retirement strategy is a 'terrible idea,' says financial planner

If you're hoping to retire early, you'll have to find a way to replace your salary without working. Under a traditional model, that means accumulating enough savings that you can withdraw some every year to fund your lifestyle while the rest continues to grow. Short of winning the Powerball, how much do you need to save? Adherents of the FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — aim for a target of 25 times your annual income in retirement. The figure, known as your "FIRE number," is based on the idea that you can safely withdraw 4% of your portfolio per year, adjusted for inflation, without running out of money. This "4% rule" comes from a 1998 research report known as the "Trinity study," which examined historical market performance to determine a safe withdrawal rate in retirement. But here's the thing: The numbers in the Trinity study were geared toward people looking for a traditional retirement in their mid-60s. When it comes to using it as the sole basis of your early retirement, experts are skeptical. "I think it's a terrible idea," David Blanchett, managing director and head of retirement planning at PGIM, said at a recent seminar. "The 4% rule by definition is for a 30-year retirement horizon. You shouldn't use it for 50 years."

Consider smaller withdrawals for a longer retirement

It's not as though proponents of early retirement are just misunderstanding the study. Although the Trinity study assumes a 30-year retirement, the compounding nature of investment returns means that the math can be applied over longer periods, experts say. "When you actually look at the math and extend it out over a longer period, in most cases your money is going to triple or quadruple," says Grant Sabatier, a leading figure in the FIRE movement and creator of the financial site Millennial Money. "That's the nature of a compounding curve." But extending the length of your retirement widens the margin for error in your portfolio, experts say. That means it may be wise to aim for a slightly lower withdrawal rate the longer you plan for you money to last. Researchers at Morningstar say a safe withdrawal rate may lie somewhere between 3.3% and 4%, for instance. "In general, if you have a portfolio balance and you're planning to stretch your withdrawals out over 40 or 50 years, starting with a lower withdrawal rate gives you a higher probability of success," Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning at Morningstar, told CNBC Make It. Aiming for a lower withdrawal rate means you'll need to save more money if you want to fund the same lifestyle. Under the 4% rule, multiplying your income by 25 really means dividing it by 0.04, so if you want to live off $40,000 in retirement, you'll need $1 million. If you plan to withdraw 3.3% per year instead, your FIRE number jumps to $1.2 million.

Use the 4% rule with flexibility: 'Life is life'