Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell

Key Points
- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Loading chart...
ChargePoint Holdings Inc: "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people."
Loading chart...
Cenovus Energy Inc: "I like Cenovus. ... I wish it gave you a bigger yield, but it's got great assets."
Loading chart...
Palantir: "Sell."
Loading chart...
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd: "We have enough problems with American stocks; we do not recommend stocks of China."
watch now
eSign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com