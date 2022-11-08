Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell

Loading chart...

ChargePoint Holdings Inc : "I'm not recommending any stocks that are losing money. ... I can't lose money for people."

Cenovus Energy Inc : "I like Cenovus. ... I wish it gave you a bigger yield, but it's got great assets."

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd : "We have enough problems with American stocks; we do not recommend stocks of China."

