CNBC Pro

Deutsche upgrades Dave & Buster's on solid outlook despite slowing economic prospects

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Evercore ISI downgrades Lyft, recommends owning Uber shares instead
CNBC ProEvercore ISI downgrades Lyft, recommends owning Uber shares instead
Samantha Subin41 min ago
Jefferies says buy these quality 'fallen angels' trading near 10-year valuation lows
CNBC ProJefferies says buy these quality 'fallen angels' trading near 10-year valuation lows
Samantha Subin
Goldman Sachs says this AI software stock is one of the few names 'where demand is stable'
CNBC ProGoldman Sachs says this AI software stock is one of the few names 'where demand is stable'
Alex Harring
Read More