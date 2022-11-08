CNBC Pro

How Tuesday's election will impact the stock market — Watch the 'Republican portfolio' names

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Market veteran says a new bull market is 'not far away' — and reveals how to play it
CNBC ProMarket veteran says a new bull market is 'not far away' — and reveals how to play it
Zavier Ong
'Attractive risk-reward': Gold to rally by a double-digit percentage in 2023, UBS says
CNBC Pro'Attractive risk-reward': Gold to rally by a double-digit percentage in 2023, UBS says
Ganesh Rao
Markets will rally into year-end, says Morgan Stanley's Slimmon, who names 3 stocks to buy
CNBC Pro Markets will rally into year-end, says Morgan Stanley's Slimmon, who names 3 stocks to buy
Weizhen Tan
Read More