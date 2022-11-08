CNBC Investing Club

Improving Chinese import data bodes well for Estee Lauder, Wells Fargo says

Paulina Likos
An Estee Lauder pop-up store is seen inside daimaru Department Store on Nanjing Road Pedestrian street in Shanghai, China, August 6, 2021. 
Costfoto | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Wells Fargo (WFC) on Tuesday raised its price target on Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) to $225 from $215 on the back of an improvement in cosmetics- and duty-free imports to China, a crucial market for the makeup and skincare manufacturer.

