Live Election Day updates: Polls open in key states that could determine House and Senate control
This is CNBC's live blog covering Tuesday's midterm elections.
Voters across the country are lining up to cast their ballots Tuesday in federal, state and local elections that could shape the U.S. political landscape for years to come.
The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize control of one or both chambers of the legislature.
The outcome could make all the difference for President Joe Biden, whose legislative hopes rest on whether Democrats can push his agenda through a hyper-partisan Congress.
Millions of Americans will also cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot.
Polls open for voters along the East coast
Voters can head to the polls as soon as 6 a.m. ET in Virginia and as early as 6 a.m. ET in New Hampshire, with North Carolina and Ohio following close behind at 6:30 a.m. ET.
Polling places open at 7 a.m. ET for voters in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan.
Big races to watch in these states are the showdown between incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida for U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock is also running against controversial Republican first-timer Herschel Walker in Georgia, and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer takes on Republican Tudor Dixon for governor of Michigan.
