Live Election Day updates: Polls open in key states that could determine House and Senate control

Voters across the country are lining up to cast their ballots Tuesday in federal, state and local elections that could shape the U.S. political landscape for years to come.

The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize control of one or both chambers of the legislature.

The outcome could make all the difference for President Joe Biden, whose legislative hopes rest on whether Democrats can push his agenda through a hyper-partisan Congress.

Millions of Americans will also cast their votes in key races for governor, secretary of state and other offices down the ballot.