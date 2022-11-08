CNBC Pro

Markets will rally into year-end, says Morgan Stanley's Slimmon, who names 3 stocks to buy

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli2 hours ago
Buffett's billions in cash turn from stock drag to Berkshire bull case with yields topping 4%
CNBC ProBuffett's billions in cash turn from stock drag to Berkshire bull case with yields topping 4%
Yun Li5 hours ago
There are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
CNBC ProThere are still opportunities in tech — here's how to trade it: Analysts
Weizhen Tan
Read More