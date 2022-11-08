CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia's new chip to address U.S. export rules to China should help blunt lost sales risk

Zev Fima@zevfima
Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were getting a bump higher Tuesday after the company confirmed it has developed a new chip, designed specifically to address the U.S. government's concerns about possible Chinese military applications for its A100, a powerful graphics processing unit that can be used to run artificial intelligence. We view the news as a step in the right direction toward mitigating lost sales in China.

