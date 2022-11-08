Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Take-Two Interactive , whose stock dipped more than 13% after the company cut its outlook for 2023 and the current quarter . The video game company's shares hit a new 52-week low Tuesday. The experts also talked about Disney , ahead of the entertainment giant reporting earnings after market close Tuesday. Disney missed on profit and revenue expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter . Still, the company reported growth for its Disney+ platform, adding 12.1 million subscriptions during the quarter. Disney is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Caterpillar and Netflix .