LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits results of midterm elections
Stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening as polls began to close in the United States midterm elections.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up just 2 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures edged higher by 0.2%.
Stocks are coming off three-straight days of gains, with the Dow climbing 333 points on Tuesday for its third-straight session adding more than 1%. The bounce for equities may be partly due to the elections, where Wall Street is expecting Republicans to gain ground and create gridlock in Washington, D.C.
Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson said on "Closing Bell" that a divided government could help ease concerns about inflation and higher interest rates going forward.
"In order to get further support for this rally, we feel like rates need to come down. ... Tonight's election could be very important in that regard, because it looks like the House will go the way of the Republicans. That means gridlock. Probably, less fiscal spending will be achieved," Wilson said. He added that it was unclear whether the markets had already priced in a big night for Republicans.
The market's recent rally is occurring at the front end of a strong seasonal period. Historically, stocks tend to rise after midterm elections and the policy clarity it brings, and the final two months of the year are considered a bullish period for investors.
One stock that weighed on futures was Disney, which fell more than 6% in extended trading after the entertainment giant missed estimates on the top and bottom lines for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada's Senate races are in focus, Cowen says
Cowen Washington Research Group's Chris Krueger said investors should focus on the big Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada tonight, and the party that wins two-thirds of these states will likely take the majority.
The research firm's base case is for the Republican party to seize control of both the House and Senate. Krueger said a divided government means no new taxes for the next two years, as well as no more fiscal stimulus.
Cowen believes that numerous races will take days to count mail-in ballots.
— Yun Li
Stock futures open little changed
Stock futures were calm at 6 p.m. ET after three straight positive days for Wall Street. Dow futures dipped about 50 points, or less than 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline.
Some polls in the U.S. have now closed, but it will likely be several hours at least until investors get clarity on key midterm races.
— Jesse Pound
Dow is following a historical pattern of bullish trading
The blue-chip Dow has gained in the four trading days in the run-up to Tuesday's midterm elections, following a short-term positive trading pattern.
According to the Stock Trader's Almanac, the Dow has consistently risen before and after midterm elections for nearly 90 years.
"An impressive 2.8% has been the average gain during the eight trading days surrounding midterm election days since 1934. This is equivalent to roughly 966 Dow points per day at present levels," the Almanac says.
— Jesse Pound
Watch the ‘Republican portfolio’ names including energy stocks
Strategas Research says the stock market is signaling that Republicans may sweep the election. The firm constructed portfolios that should do better or worse depending which party has control.
Its Republican portfolio, which contains stocks from sectors like energy, as well as police and immigration enforcement firms, has outperformed and was signaling 75% odds of a GOP sweep as of Monday's close.
Some of the companies in the Strategas Republican portfolio are Axon Enterprise, Johnson & Johnson, The Williams Cos, Huntington Ingalls Industries, ConocoPhillips and OSI Systems.
Strategas also notes that gridlock would result in less spending, and therefore a less inflationary environment. So iShares 1-3 Year Treasury ETF (SHY) is in its Republican portfolio. Yields move opposite prices, so bond yields should fall in a less inflationary environment.
— Patti Domm
S&P 500 usually gains big in year after midterms — even in a recession
History shows the stock market typically rises the year after midterm elections — even with a recession.
The year following midterms has historically been a strong one for the S&P 500, with the benchmark gaining 20.1% on average, according to Citigroup data going back to 1960.
Even when there's a recession the next year, returns are surprisingly robust, with the S&P 500 rising 24.4% on average during three instances in 1974, 1990 and 2006, Citi said. That's especially pertinent now, with many economists expecting an economic downturn in 2023 in the wake of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.
— Yun Li