3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Oil in focus, Club names in the news, Disney earnings

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Oil in focus Quick mentions: TJX, NVDA, EL DIS earnings 1. Oil in focus ahead of elections U.S. oil prices could move higher if Republicans prevail in the U.S. midterm elections Tuesday, as a GOP-controlled Congress would be unlikely to approve a potential proposal by President Biden to raise taxes on oil companies . West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. oil benchmark — was trading down around 1% in late morning trading, at roughly $90.7 a barrel. A GOP sweep — and subsequent higher oil prices — would also benefit Club holding Halliburton (HAL) and other energy stocks. We raised our price target on HAL to $44 a share from $40 on Tuesday. Backing our bull case for the stock is its strong third-quarter results , its terrific pricing power and discipline over its balance sheet. We also continue to like Club holding Coterra Energy (CTRA), with Jim Cramer saying Tuesday that he wants to buy "as much Coterra as possible." 2. Quick Club mentions: TJX, NVDA, EL Kohl's (KSS) said Tuesday that Tom Kingsbury, one of the company's directors, will take on the role of interim chief executive on Dec. 2. We expect Kingsbury, the former CEO of Burlington Stores (BURL), will dump large amounts of Kohl's inventory by selling to off-price retailers like Club holding TJX Companies (TJX). As a result, we urge investors to buy shares of the T.J. Maxx and Marshalls operator in anticipation. Nvidia (NVDA) is offering China an alternative graphics-processing chip, which the company said meets new U.S. government export controls . The chipmaker previously said it could see up to $400 million in revenue headwinds related to the restrictions. While this new chip won't help the company's results in its latest quarter – Nvidia reports next week – the development could boost its guidance going forward. Wells Fargo (WFC) increased its price target on Estee Lauder (EL) to $225 from $215, citing improvements in cosmetics- and duty-free imports in China last month. We believe EL will be the strongest play for when China ultimately lifts Covid-19 restrictions and reopens its economy. 3. DIS earnings Tuesday Disney (DIS) reports its fiscal-fourth quarter results after the bell on Tuesday. We believe that the company needs to change investors' perception that there's little more to Disney than its streaming services. The company's theme parks should take center stage during earnings calls, since they are what make Disney a great company and stock to own. "They have to announce another theme park, or else they're dead in the water," Jim said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long DIS, EL, NVDA, TJX, HAL, CTRA. See here for a full list of the stocks.)