Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Meta, Lyft, Nvidia, Roblox, Freshpet & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday: Deutsche Bank reiterates Roblox as buy Deutsche says it expects a strong earnings report for Roblox when the online gaming platform company releases results on Wednesday. "The robust data is pointing to a strong 3Q print with accelerative bookings and DAU (direct active user) growth compared to the 2Q, marking a reversal from the recent engagement softness that we've observed in the first half of 2022 and easing investor concerns around the slowing user and bookings trends." JPMorgan reiterates Carvana as neutral JPMorgan says the used car company remains challenged after its disappointing earnings report last week. "Net-net, chance of survivability is not a reason to engage in shares currently, and we believe CVNA is far from out of the woods, as even when the industry bottoms out, we don't see a V-shaped recovery in the industry, particularly given challenging supply dynamics in the medium term for 1-5 year old cars and negative equity risk, along with CVNA's increasing debt burden." Read more about this call here. Jefferies downgrades Six Flags to hold from buy Jefferies said in its downgrade of the theme park company that "near-term earnings power is challenged." "Based on the increasingly negative economic outlooks and our expected 'transition' 3Q22 for SIX , we believe a more conservative approach is warranted." Deutsche Bank upgrades Dave & Buster's to buy from hold Deutsche said in its upgrade of the stock that it sees a "compelling" risk/reward. "When we scan our restaurant coverage universe looking for opportunities, in what is still very much a tough macro (or in at least in what logically feels like it should be a very tough macro for consumer spending), we think the Risk Reward on PLAY stands out as fairly compelling at present, and as such, we are upgrading shares to Buy, from Hold prior." Read more about this call here. Deutsche Bank downgrades Jack in the Box to hold from buy Deutsche said in its downgrade of Jack in the Box that it sees a more balanced risk/reward for shares of the fast food chain. "Overall, this is a Risk Reward and Valuation call, and there is not much more to it than that." Barclays upgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro to overweight from equal weight Barclays said in its upgrade of the lawn care manufacturer that it likes the company's strong free-cash flow. "We expect SMG to delever rapidly from here even under a wide range of macro scenarios." Read more about this call here. Evercore ISI downgrades Lyft to in line from outperform The firm says it's call on the stock was wrong and that it sees a "lack of late cycle traction" after Lyft's earnings reports on Monday. "We are downgrading shares of LYFT from Outperform to In Line in the wake of Q3 EPS results." Read more about this call here. Bank of America reiterates Meta as neutral Bank of America says it sees too many headwinds for Meta shares right now. "However, we expect unusual pressure on eCommerce spend in 4Q (with a shift to travel/leisure), cautious advertiser channel checks on 2023, and potential tax loss harvesting over the next 2 months to limit enthusiasm on the stock" Oppenheimer names Freshpet a top pick Oppenheimer says it sees an "attractive upside case" for shares of the pet food company. "We are adding FRPT back to top pick status and lifting our PT to $80. We view last week's report as a clear positive on multiple fronts with the announcement of a proven CPG executive Todd Cunfer to the role of CFO, material capex reductions, continued top-line momentum, reiteration of 2025 sales targets, and a Street reset to new adjusted EBITDA figures." Morgan Stanley reiterates Palo Alto Networks as overweight Morgan Stanley says the setup is compelling for shares of the cyber security company and that it's "pounding the table" for investors to buy the stock. "With a lower growth outlook largely reflected in valuation, the setup looks much better from here. Pounding the table on PANW, while beaten-down names like OKTA starting to look attractive." Morgan Stanley reiterates Apple as overweight Morgan Stanley says investors should buy the weakness if Apple stock approaches the price-earnings ratio of $20. Price-earnings ratio is the relationship between a company's stock price and earnings per share. "An opportunity to 'buy the dip' emerges, but tracking fluid iPhone production situation remains key." Wedbush downgrades Williams-Sonoma to neutral from outperform Wedbush says it sees a "darkening" macro outlook heading into earnings next week. "We move to the sidelines on WSM into 3Q22 earnings likely on November 16 AMC. Even though we expect a slight beat for 3Q, the darkening macro outlook and heavily over-inventoried industry leads us to sharply reduce forward estimates." Bank of America reiterates Nvidia as buy Bank of America says it's standing by shares of Nvidia heading into earnings next week. "NVDA trades at a premium 32x FY24/CY23 PE which keeps the stock vulnerable to market volatility/rising rates and loss of appetite for large cap tech." Macquarie upgrades Block to outperform from neutral Macquarie said in its upgrade of the payment company that it sees "improved upside/ downside positioning" for shares of Block. "Upgrade to Outperform on operating leverage flow-through, though we acknowledge the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) story arc remains uncertain." Read more about this call here. Deutsche Bank reiterates Electronic Arts as a top pick Deutsche says it's very bullish on the company's upcoming release slate. " EA remains our top pick in video games this year, based on (1) strong underlying growth for core franchises (including EA Sports, and Apex Legends), (2) a fairly robust release slate for the balance of FY23, including additional sports titles and another Star Wars game."