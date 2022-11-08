Treasury yields hold steady ahead of U.S midterm elections

U.S. Treasury yields held steady on Tuesday as market attention turned to the congressional midterm elections and traders anticipated inflation data due to be released later in the week.

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was almost flat at 4.2096%.

Meanwhile, the yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury fell by one basis point and was last trading at 4.7157%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.