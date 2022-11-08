CNBC Pro

Uber will dominate ride-sharing like Google does with search, Josh Brown says

thumbnail
Michelle Fox@MFoxCNBC
WATCH LIVE

More In Invest Like The Pros

This move can trim or erase a tax bill if you had to sell stocks at a loss this year
CNBC ProThis move can trim or erase a tax bill if you had to sell stocks at a loss this year
Carmen Reinicke
One simple investing move can set you up for huge returns and a minimal tax bill
CNBC ProOne simple investing move can set you up for huge returns and a minimal tax bill
Carmen Reinicke
Inflation bonds have surged in popularity amid a flight to safety. Why they may also be a good opportunity for younger investors
CNBC ProInflation bonds have surged in popularity amid a flight to safety. Why they may also be a good opportunity for younger investors
Samantha Subin
Read More