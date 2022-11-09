The latest inflation numbers come out tomorrow and it's expected to remain high—here's what to know

The latest numbers from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report come out tomorrow, and inflation is expected to remain high.

Forecasts expect it to barely dip below the 8% year-over-year rate it's been floating above since March.

Specifically, inflation is predicted to be 7.9% year-over-year as of October, according to a median forecast of 52 economists surveyed by Bloomberg News. Banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo have similar projections.

That's only slightly less than September's 8.2%, and well above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2%.

If that happens, it will likely dampen hopes that the central bank will ease up on continued interest rate hikes over the next several months. That means that the cost of borrowing will continue to increase for consumers, and things like auto financing, credit cards and other loans will get more expensive.

"If we consider that improvement, it is setting a low bar," says Greg McBride, chief economist at financial services company Bankrate. "We've been head-faked multiple times, thinking we're starting to turn the corner only to see inflation rise again."

While an inflation rate decrease would be good news, there needs to be a streak of consecutive months of steady declines before we can say inflation is under control, McBride says.