Cramer's lightning round: Northern Oil and Gas is not a buy

Northern Oil & Gas Inc : "I'd rather see you in something that right now, works."

Axon Enterprise Inc : "Let it come down. It's up 21 points. That's way too high."

Energy Transfer LP : "It's got a nice yield. I do like the pipeline companies very much. ET's a win."

Tellurian Inc : "I believe that it is a call option on natural gas."

