European markets head for lower open as investors await U.S. midterm results

European markets are heading for a lower open on Wednesday as global investors await the results of the U.S. midterm elections.

The midterm elections will determine whether Democrats keep their slim majorities in the House and Senate, or if Republicans will seize control of one or both chambers of the legislature, an outcome that would mean there's a significant power shift in Washington and the potential for gridlock.

The outcome could make all the difference for President Joe Biden, whose legislative hopes rest on whether Democrats can push his agenda through a hyper-partisan Congress.