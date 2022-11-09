10 U.S. cities that are growing the fastest — and New York City isn't one of them

Tech jobs are in flux, tourism is at an all-time high, and the population across major U.S. cities is shifting.

An October report by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise, a business policy think tank, ranked the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

The ranking considered each city's county-level employment rates and economic output. And the final list is a good indication of where young people want to live and work and of what they value.

For example, Seattle — which ranked number three on this year's list — is becoming a leader in clean energy. The city is moving forward with plans to enact new initiatives for cleaner buildings, according to the city's mayor, Bruce Harrell.

The city is also home to tech giants such as Amazon and Microsoft, and younger job-seekers are eager to work for a company that aligns with their values and has a vested interest in something such as environmental advocacy.

Seattle also topped the list of cities where college students want to live after graduation, according to Axios and The Generation Lab's 2022 Next Cities Index.

