Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros shared their outlook on Meta after the company announced it is laying off more than 11,000 employees . The stock rallied more than 5% following the news. The experts also gave their takes on Disney after the company missed on profit and revenue estimates for its fiscal fourth quarter . The company warns streaming growth for its Disney+ platform may slow down going forward. The stock slumped to its lowest level since March 2020 and ended the day down more than 13%. Meta and Disney are currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Wynn and Cisco .