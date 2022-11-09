Nutrition content is huge on TikTok, but a new study shows trends like #WhatIEatInADay may influence disordered eating behaviors

While posting your weight loss journey or sharing your weekly grocery haul with friends and followers on TikTok and other social media may seem harmless, videos and hashtags like #WhatIEatInADay can actually help promote harmful eating behaviors in young adults, a new study published in PLOS One found.

Researchers at the University of Vermont analyzed 1,000 TikTok videos under the most popular hashtags related to body image and eating by using search terms like food, nutrition, weight and body image.

The study included 10 hashtags with at least one billion or more views. On the list were #WhatIEatInADay and #WeightLoss, which had 3.2 billion views and nearly 10 billion views respectively at the start of the study.

Less than 3% of the nutrition-related TikTok videos analyzed by the study's researchers were weight-inclusive. While the vast majority of the content was weight-normative which identifies weight as the main determinant of health.

Nearly 44% of the shared videos included content about weight loss; 20.4% portrayed someone's weight transformation.

Many of the videos also assigned good or bad labels to food which may "lead to development of eating disorders such as Orthorexia Nervosa, an eating disorder defined as the obsession with 'correct' eating and a fixation on foods' role in our physical health," the study says.