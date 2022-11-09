UK's first large-scale lithium refinery chooses location as race for 'white gold' intensifies

LONDON — A facility described as the U.K.'s "first large-scale lithium refinery" will be located in the north of England, with those behind the project hoping its output will hit roughly 50,000 metric tons each year once up and running.

On Monday, a statement released by Green Lithium on the website of the London Stock Exchange said construction of the £600 million (around $687 million) project was expected to last three years, with commissioning slated for 2025.

The refinery will be based at Teesport, a major port on Teesside. Green Lithium said its product would "go into the supply chain for lithium-ion batteries, energy storage, grid stabilisation and EV batteries."

Alongside its use in cell phones, computers, tablets and a host of other gadgets synonymous with modern life, lithium — which some have dubbed "white gold" — is crucial to the batteries that power electric vehicles.

The U.K. wants to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030. It will require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero tailpipe emissions. The European Union, which the U.K. left on Jan. 31, 2020, is pursuing similar targets.