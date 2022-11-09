Treasury yields mixed as U.S. midterm election results roll in

Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as markets closely watched midterm election results and it remained unclear which party would be in control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

At around 4:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down one basis point to 4.1405%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around one basis point to 4.6615%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.