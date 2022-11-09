Want to play rising copper prices? Analysts give these 2 stocks more than 200% upside

Copper is having a good month, with both prices and mining stocks trading well in the green. Benchmark copper prices on the London Metal Exchange jumped over 7% last week on hopes that Covid restrictions in China would soon be lifted, although prices have since pared gains. Still, falling inventories and fresh disruptions at the world's second-largest copper producer in Peru continue to support prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading around $8,020 a metric tonne Tuesday, up from $7,578 a metric tonne a month ago. The metal has a wide range of applications throughout construction and industry. It is also a critical component in electric vehicles, used in batteries, wiring, charging points and more. The Global X Copper Miners ETF is up just over 10% in the past month and 7% compared to a week ago, although it's still down around 13% for the year. The SPDR S & P Metals & Mining ETF is up over 8% in the past month, and has risen more than 9% over the year. By contrast, the S & P 500 has tumbled around 20% so far this year. Against this backdrop, CNBC Pro screened the Global X Copper Miners ETF on FactSet for stocks that analysts expect to outperform, using the following criteria: Upside to average price target of at least 15%. Buy ratings from more than 50% of analysts covering them. These are some of the names which turned up on the screen: Two names stand out; both have average potential upside of more than 200%, according to FactSet data, and all analysts covering them have a buy rating on the stock. They are Canadian miners Solaris Resources and Northern Dynasty Minerals . Meanwhile, although many other stocks on the screen have seen steep double-digit losses year-to-date, Glencore is up nearly 36% this year so far. Analysts covering the stock put its upside at nearly 19%, and 77% give it a buy rating, according to FactSet. Glencore reported earlier this year an "exceptional" financial performance in the first half of 2022, due to surging commodity prices. In late October, it said it remains on track for a record 2022 performance . Last week, Financial Times reported, citing sources , that Tesla was in discussions with Glencore to take a stake in the miner.