We're buying more shares of this oil stock in the wake of sliding crude prices

We're buying 25 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) at roughly $250.16 a share. Following Wednesday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 125 shares of PXD, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 1.13% from 0.90%. Energy stocks pulled back Wednesday, as oil prices tumbled on the back of a higher-than-expected crude inventory build in the U.S., according to data from the American Petroleum Institute. Oil was also weighed down on news of rising Covid-19 cases in China, which could lead to new restrictions and suppress demand. West Texas Intermediate crude — the U.S. oil benchmark — was trading down more than 2%, at around $87 a barrel. Shares of Pioneer were down roughly 3.5% in midday trading. We think it is important to monitor all the inputs impacting the price of the commodity, but are specifically looking to see whether the Biden administration continues to release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to bring down oil prices now that the midterm elections are over. For background, in March the administration authorized the sale of crude oil from the SPR as a way to stabilize prices that had skyrocketed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. WTI then plummeted in the third quarter by roughly 25%, but has since rebounded more than 10% on the back of production cuts led by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries . As of Oct. 18, approximately 165 million barrels of the 180 million barrels that were originally authorized had been released from the SPR. And we would not be surprised to see this program discontinued. The SPR will also need to be refilled eventually, which should be bullish for oil prices. That's why we're adding to Pioneer Natural Resources today into the stock's pullback and upgrading our rating back to a 1. Elevated energy prices will translate to bountiful free cash flow generation for Pioneer, ultimately leading to very healthy shareholder returns. If we annualize the recently announced quarterly dividend payment of $5.71 , then PXD pays a robust dividend yield of about 9.2% at the current price. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long PXD. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

