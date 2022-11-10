AMC and Zoom want you to take your next work meeting on the big screen

Your next company all-hands meeting may come with a side of popcorn.

Zoom, the popular video conferencing service, along with AMC Theatres announced this week that they are partnering in an effort to bring conference calls to the big screen.

The partnership with the nation's largest theater chain, dubbed "Zoom Rooms at AMC," will see AMC turn its movie screens into videoconferencing displays for audiences ranging in size from 75 to 150, AMC said in an announcement.

Users will be able to go online to book three-hour blocks at their desired theaters. AMC says that it will also offer "additional services including food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalized handling of meeting needs" to customers "at an added cost."

AMC and Zoom did not immediately give an indication of how the offerings would be priced.

The companies said they plan to launch Zoom Rooms in "up to 17 major US markets sometime in 2023."

A representative for AMC declined to give any further details on pricing, saying that the company will have more information about pricing and markets "as we get closer to launch."

"AMC has an abundance of attractive theatres at centrally located venues in city after city, each with ample seating capacity, especially so during daytime hours on weekdays when most meetings take place," AMC CEO Adam Aron said in a statement.

The theater chain this week reported a quarterly loss, and has been contending with a massive debt load as well as a film release schedule that is short on blockbusters save for "Black Panther," "Avatar" and "Ant-Man," CNBC reported.

