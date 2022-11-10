LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall ahead of U.S. inflation data
Shares in the Asia-Pacific are poised to fall Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.54%.
The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,520 – lower than the Nikkei 225's last close at 27,716.43.
Chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are slated to report earnings later in the day as well as Apple supplier Foxconn.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower as results of the elections provided no clear answers about who would control Congress yet. A crypto selloff also weighed on markets. Looking ahead, economists are expecting the October consumer price index rose 0.6% from September, according to a Dow Jones poll.
Stocks close lower, snapping a three-day win streak
Stocks snapped a three-day win streak, closing lower Wednesday after the results of the midterm elections provided no clear answers about who would control Congress yet, and a crypto selloff weighed on markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points, or nearly 2%. The S&P 500 shed about 2%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid roughly 2.5%.
