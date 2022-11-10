Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

Shares in the Asia-Pacific are poised to fall Thursday as investors await U.S. inflation data, a key metric closely watched by the Federal Reserve, and as U.S. midterm results continue to roll in.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.54%.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,520 – lower than the Nikkei 225 's last close at 27,716.43.