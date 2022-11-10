Could student loan forgiveness still happen this year? It's possible

Jbyard | Istock | Getty Images

When President Joe Biden announced over the summer a sweeping plan to forgive student debt, millions of Americans celebrated the fact their financial situation looked like it would soon improve. But now the Biden administration finds itself unable to start delivering its relief because of a court-ordered stay of its policy. Here's where forgiveness stands, and what might happen next.

How we got here

What could come next?

If the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismisses the six GOP-led states' request to halt forgiveness, they'll likely appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz said. The highest federal court is likely to refuse to take the case, however, Kantrowitz added. (It has already rejected two other requests to stay the president's plan.) If the appeals court finds that the states do have legal standing, the case could drag on for months, experts say. If the U.S. Department of Education loses, it will likely to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Originally, the Education Department had said that borrowers would receive forgiveness within six weeks after they applied. The full application launched Oct. 17, and within three weeks, some 26 million people had requested the relief. Loan servicers were given 15 days to apply the forgiveness to a borrowers' account after they were notified, Kantrowitz said. Of course, that timeline is now disrupted by the legal stay. If the temporary pause is lifted within the next few days, borrowers who've already applied for forgiveness or those who do so by Nov. 15 could still receive the relief before federal student loan payments resume in January. The payments have been paused by a Covid pandemic-era relief policy since March 2020. "If the forgiveness is still paused by the end of the year, the Biden administration is likely to further extend the payment pause," Kantrowitz said.