Elon Musk tells Twitter staff he sold Tesla stock to save the social network

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who is also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla and U.S. defense contractor SpaceX, told employees of the social media business on Thursday that he recently sold shares of Tesla to "save Twitter."

He made the remarks during an all-hands meeting that he hosted in part to motivate Twitter employees who remain after sweeping layoffs to work hard. Musk let go of about half of Twitter employees following his acquisition of the company for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share.

As CNBC previously reported, to finance his portion of that take-private deal, last week Musk sold at least another $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock. According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Tuesday, the batch of shares he just sold amounted to 19.5 million more shares of Tesla.