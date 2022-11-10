CNBC Pro

Exxon or Chevron? Goldman Sachs gives its verdict on which energy stock is the better buy

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

Think the dollar is about to peak? Wall Street pros explain how to trade it
CNBC ProThink the dollar is about to peak? Wall Street pros explain how to trade it
Ganesh Rao2 hours ago
watch now
Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
watch now
VIDEO07:47
CNBC ProPro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC
Joshua Natoli4 hours ago
Barclays' playbook for the coming recession: Defensive stocks that could still gain 20%
CNBC ProBarclays' playbook for the coming recession: Defensive stocks that could still gain 20%
Alex Harring
Read More