Insana: The manic speculation behind the fall of FTX is as old as the markets themselves

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and chief executive officer of FTX, in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Lam Yik | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With a nod to Gertrude Stein, "there's no there there," in the world of cryptocurrencies. The spectacular crash of FTX – the crypto exchange founded by the one-time wunderkind, Sam Bankman-Fried – coupled with his stunning loss of wealth is yet another lesson in how rank speculation adversely affects markets and even the most seasoned investors. Whether it's manias in Sumerian grain markets, Dutch tulip bulbs, railroad bonds and everything from internet service providers to digital currencies, leveraged speculation is as old as markets themselves. The unsurprising crash in crypto is another example of everyone from the most sophisticated investors to the least-knowledgeable day traders being sold a bill of goods and buying it gleefully with the hopes at a shot of "earning" generational wealth. It's both an old story and an ongoing one.

A familiar narrative

During the internet bubble, investors poured dollars into so-called "vaporware," computer hardware or software that had yet to be produced and was never released. Most of it never was. Crypto strikes me as a form of vaporware. Digital assets that don't exist in reality have been used as collateral to buy and sell other non-existent assets with a heavy dose of borrowed money. This creates a daisy chain of interlocked digital tokens that have no inherent value except what people are willing to ascribe. Much like the tulip mania in Holland in the 1600s, the intrinsic value of tulips was minimal: They were just flowers. They were highly prized until one sailor – and this is an apocryphal story here – ate a tulip bulb, thinking it was an onion. That little dose of reality shocked investors who suddenly realized what was plain all along: It was just a bulb. The market for prized tulip bulbs crashed in 1637. This may also be the case with crypto. We are learning that the balance sheets of some crypto exchanges used proprietary tokens as collateral, levered them up and bought other tokens, other digital assets or so-called stablecoins, which may ultimately prove to be anything but. There's also the risk that customer funds were misused to enrich those at the head of the table. Crypto, in my humble — but seasoned — opinion has been a Ponzi scheme all along. There is no there there.

A solution in search of a problem