Investing in Space: SpaceX graduation day

Tuesday is important for many of the 10,000 or so folks at SpaceX: It's vesting day.

Twice a year, on May 15 and Nov. 15, employees are granted their stock awards, which can be very lucrative. I spoke to several current and former SpaceX employees about the payouts – and the implications for both the company and the rest of the industry when people secure the bag. Some spoke of wearing vests to celebrate, while a couple others referred to it as "graduation day."

It's a poorly kept secret that employment at SpaceX means long hours and hard work, even if many say it's the most rewarding of their career. Like many companies, stock awards are part of multi-year equity packages. At SpaceX, they can entice even the most burnt out employee to make it to the next vesting milestone, to compound the payout. But when the awards hit, the door opens.

"You play a game of Pokémon and hold the f--- on, as long as you can," one person told me. "The next two weeks is when a lot of people quit."

"You tend to see a noticeable bump in departures after a vesting day," another person said.

The consensus of those I spoke to was that SpaceX's total compensation emphasizes stock awards more heavily than competitors for the company's talent, such as aerospace or tech companies. But while the SpaceX salaries might be lower, I was told of some examples where a person's equity windfall was in excess of their annual pay. And, as another person emphasized, SpaceX has regular liquidity events, with purchase offers roughly twice a year, making it easier for employees to realize the benefit of that stock compensation than they might at other private companies.

The departures don't just result in SpaceX losing talent. There are now dozens of companies, organizations and more – many in the space industry, as well as adjacent sectors – that feature wealthy former SpaceX employees as founders, executives and more.

"It's a good thing," a third person said. It creates "more places to work that are faster paced" than the likes of the large aerospace and defense contractors, they added.