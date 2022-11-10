CNBC Pro

JPMorgan downgrades Roblox, says video game maker could struggle to sustain bookings growth

Alex Harring@alex_harring
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

Evercore ISI upgrades Kroger, sees shares jumping 18% as inflation boosts grocery shopping
CNBC ProEvercore ISI upgrades Kroger, sees shares jumping 18% as inflation boosts grocery shopping
Carmen Reinicke
Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, AMC, Kroger, Disney, Robinhood & more
CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Tesla, AMC, Kroger, Disney, Robinhood & more
Michael Bloom
Bank of America downgrades Tyson Foods ahead of earnings, citing worsening conditions in meat industry
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Tyson Foods ahead of earnings, citing worsening conditions in meat industry
Carmen Reinicke
Read More