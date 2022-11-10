Palo Alto, Chevron and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific names. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors highlighted reasons why Palo Alto Networks is a great buy. He said enterprise spending in cybersecurity will not slow down. NewEdge Wealth's Rob Sechan explained why he owns Lockheed Martin . However, he warned that the stock's valuation is high and it's trading at a 25% premium to the market. Finally, Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors talked about Chevron and why it is a high-dividend energy stock worth holding.