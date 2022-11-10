3 takeaways from our daily meeting: Tech stocks soar, Constellation reclassification, bullish on TJX

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Tech stocks soar STZ reclassification Bullish on TJX 1. Tech stocks soar on CPI data Tech stocks rallied Thursday along with the broader market on the back of fresh data showing inflation cooled in October , with the consumer price index (CPI) rising less than expected, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Nasdaq composite jumped nearly 6% in midmorning trading, while the S & P 500 climbed more than 4%. While we believe it's too early to call whether inflation is done rising — and the Federal Reserve will need more than one data point in order to slow down its pace of interest rate hikes — we do see opportunities in the market to raise some cash. Jim Cramer, who has urged investors in recent weeks to stay away from tech and semiconductor stocks, named Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) as a stock he would consider trimming if not currently restricted. Apple (AAPL), by contrast, is a stock that he still believes investors should own in the long term — but acknoweldged, "if you're sick and tired of the rollercoaster that is Apple, sell some right now." 2. STZ's stock reclassification Shareholders of Constellation Brands (STZ) on Wednesday approved changes to the alcohol beverage producer's corporate governance profile and capital structure, including the elimination of its Class B common stock — a move we think is ultimately friendlier to investors. Club holding Constellation's stock was trading up nearly 4% Thursday morning, at roughly $249 a share. 3. Bullish on TJX Off-price retail operator TJX Companies (TJX) is benefiting from October's CPI report, which showed a decrease in apparel prices. That means retailers are selling inventory at cheap prices, and we suspect Club holding TJX is a major buyer of these clothes. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX to a buy, with an $80 price target, furthering our bull case for the stock. TJX was trading up more than 5%, at $73.84 a share, midmorning. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, JNJ, LLY, MSFT, PG, STZ, TJX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.