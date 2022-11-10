Hope against hope. Traders are again talking up the prospect of a 'soft landing'

Is this the soft landing? October consumer price index (CPI) month over month rose 0.4% versus the 0.6% that economists expected; ex-food and energy up 0.3% vs 0.5% expected. The headline year-over-year rate of 7.7% (lower than 7.9% expected) is now trending down four consecutive months. Weekly initial jobs claims for the week, at 225,000, are not spiking. Hmm. Finally, some signs inflation may be moderating, while jobs remain strong, even though we are hearing reports of accelerating layoffs in the tech sector. This reframes the entire debate about the Fed. If we can get more data like this, it raises the chances they will finish sooner, and raises the chance there will not be as much earnings erosion in 2023. But just keeping earnings steady is not going to do it. The reason we are rallying is that this may allow for expanding valuations. The S & P this week was trading at roughly 16.2 times 2023 earnings. Not a recession multiple, but still low by recent standards. But if the end may be in sight for the Fed, and the economy does not collapse, that multiple could easily move higher. Multiple sectors of the economy are already seeing a slowdown. Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, noted the welcome decline in inflation, saying it "confirms the Fed's own view." It was the fourth month of declines for major appliances, while furniture prices also weakened. "You're seeing windows, floor covering decline, all related to housing. You're seeing the housing spillover starting to hit housing-related purchases, everything from appliances, furniture, floor coverings, window coverings." The main indicators are becoming more supportive for stocks. The dollar index is at its lowest level in two months. Two-year Treasury note yields, which had been as high as 4.8% a week ago, now sit at 4.37%, about what its average yield has been for the past three months. Look for cyclicals and big cap tech and Cathie Wood stocks (ARKK) to outperform today. Katie Stockton at Fairlead Strategies was on CNBC's air this morning calling megacap tech "deeply oversold." Not anymore. Apple, Microsoft and other big cap tech names are all 3%-5% higher. Look for defensive sectors (health care, consumer staples) to rise, but underperform.