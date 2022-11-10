Treasury yields dip ahead of consumer inflation report

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.0962% at 4:05 a.m. ET after falling by over four basis points. The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last down by around one basis point to 4.6141%.

U.S. Treasury yields declined across the board on Thursday as investors awaited the release of October's consumer price index (CPI) report.

Markets are looking ahead to key economic releases and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The latest consumer inflation figures are due to be released later in the day.

Investors will be looking at the data for signs about inflation easing and to assess whether the Fed's interest rate hikes have been successful in reining in rising prices.

Uncertainty about the central bank's plans for rate hikes has continued after it raised rates by a further 75 basis points at its November meeting. Traders will be looking to the series of Fed speakers due to make remarks on Thursday for further hints about future policy.

Markets continued to watch developments around U.S. midterm elections, as it was still unclear which party will control the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. The outcome is likely to affect decisions around monetary policy and spending.

Weekly jobless claims figures are also due on Thursday.

Bond markets will remain closed on Friday for Veterans Day.