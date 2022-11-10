Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees

Companies must have 100 full-time employees

The federal WARN Act, which took effect in 1989, only covers workers who work for more sizeable employers. The company doing layoffs must have 100 or more full-time employees, not including those who've been there less than 6 months and those who work less than 20 hours per week. It must also be a private, for-profit business; a private non-profit organization; a publicly traded company; or a "quasi-public" organization separate from the government. There are two types of layoffs that fall under the jurisdiction of the act: a plant closing and a mass layoff. Each has its own parameters. A plant closing, for example, happens when an employer shuts down an operating unit within a single site of employment, resulting in a layoff of at least 50 full-time employees. A mass layoff can occur when an employer lets go 500 or more full-time employees at a single employment site.

Companies must notify state employment agencies

Ultimately, "the purpose of the WARN Act is to provide a time period for workers where they're still being paid and are able to find new work because of the imminent closure," says Daniela Urban, executive director of the Center for Workers' Rights. Workers must receive written notice (any type of written notice, email included) of the forthcoming layoff 60 days before it takes place, during which time they are still owed their regular pay and benefits. What layoff means in terms of whether or not they still have to come into work is a bit of a gray area, says Arick Fudali, partner at and managing attorney of civil rights firm the Bloom Firm. Members of a union would be notified by their union as opposed to their employer, and the company must notify their workers' state employment agencies of their impending layoffs as well.

The WARN Act might look different in different states

Some states have their own WARN Acts with slight modifications. California's WARN Act, for example, covers employers with 75 full-time employees, and New York's WARN Act covers private businesses of 50 or more full-time employees. In these instances, any additional stipulations to the federal WARN Act would apply, with workers being owed no less than what's federally mandated.

In the case of a violation, 'the employer is liable for back pay'