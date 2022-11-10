CNBC Pro

What's really behind the sudden tension-release rally and whether it can last

thumbnail
Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
WATCH LIVE

More In Santoli on Stocks

Election forecasts are fueling the rally, but stocks need to hit this level to win over the bears
CNBC ProElection forecasts are fueling the rally, but stocks need to hit this level to win over the bears
Michael Santoli
Reports of possible Meta layoffs could point to 'self-help' moment for megacap stocks
CNBC ProReports of possible Meta layoffs could point to 'self-help' moment for megacap stocks
Michael Santoli
A key threshold awaits the S&P 500, which could test the staying power of this October rally
CNBC ProA key threshold awaits the S&P 500, which could test the staying power of this October rally
Michael Santoli
Read More