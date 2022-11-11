Japan's Nikkei 225 jumps more than 2% as Asia markets rise on U.S. inflation report

Japanese stocks jumped more than 2% as shares in the Asia-Pacific rose Friday after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained more than 3% at open and was last up 2.8%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2.5%, the Topix added 1.85%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 2.65%.