'Not for the faint-hearted': COP27 delegates battle a growing list of logistics nightmares

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — The Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh is widely known for its sheltered sandy beaches, coral reefs and luxury hotels. It may, perhaps, also become known for the growing list of infrastructure woes at this year's flagship U.N. climate summit.

Around 35,000 delegates from nearly 200 countries are expected to convene on the southern tip of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula to discuss collective action on how to tackle the climate emergency.

The two-week-long event, known as COP27, has encountered several problems in its opening days.

A sewage pipe on Wednesday evening appeared to burst near the exit of the Blue Zone, a U.N.-managed space where negotiations are held. The leak sent streams of foul-smelling liquid waste down one of the venue's main thoroughfares, prompting many to attempt to hurdle the flow in a bid to catch a bus back to their hotel.

Earlier in the week, attendees had complained about a lack of food and water, restrooms frequently running out of toilet paper and lengthy queues to purchase eye-wateringly expensive snacks while standing in the African sun.

Taken together, the issues raise questions about the planning for an event of this scale.

"Logistics seems to be a thing here. It's not for the faint-hearted," Lena Thiede, an environmental and climate policy expert at German investment firm Planet A Ventures, told CNBC from the Blue Zone on Thursday.

"I was struggling to get from the Blue to the Green Zone. I thought it was more connected, these two worlds, and I found them really very separate, and it was hard to get there," Thiede said.

Egypt's COP presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change were not immediately available to respond to a CNBC request for comment.