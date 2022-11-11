Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Booz Allen is a buy

Krystal Hur@kryshur
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer."

Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in something much more substantive than that."

Lumen Technologies Inc: "They're behind the eight ball, frankly. I just am afraid that it's just too risky."

