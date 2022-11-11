From Great Resignation to great uncertainty, the big quit may be losing steam

The Great Resignation has dominated the workplace for nearly two years — but employers may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief.

The labor market is now "emerging from" the Great Resignation, LinkedIn's CEO Ryan Roslansky told CNBC Make It.

The phenomenon — also known as the "Great Reshuffle" — refers to the mass exodus of workers during the pandemic.

According to Roslansky, the year-on-year share of global LinkedIn members changing jobs has dropped from a high of 44% in September last year to -2% this year.

Similarly in Asia-Pacific, the "job transition rate" has also drastically fallen in the same time period — from a peak of 83% to 4%, he added.

In November alone, more than 20,000 U.S. tech workers were laid off, as internet giants Twitter, Meta and Salesforce downsized their workforce in the past week.