Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million a day: How many $8 subscribers would it need to break even?

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing $4 million each day, and that he's willing to try anything he thinks might help the social media platform turn a profit.

First up: Musk's plan to charge Twitter users $7.99 for a blue checkmark on their account. The new service has received backlash from a variety of prominent Twitter users — it's already been paused, after some accounts used it to impersonate high-profile brands and people — but people on the platform are clearly willing to pay.

The key question is: How many?

The simplest answer is that at $7.99 per subscriber, roughly 15 million paying users would generate the $120 million in monthly revenue that Twitter needs to cover its operating losses — $344 million over a recent three-month period, according to its July earnings report.

But in his first email to all Twitter employees, Musk said "roughly half" of Twitter's revenue needed to come from subscriptions to "survive the upcoming economic downturn," CNBC reported on Thursday.

The other half could come from advertising revenue, which is especially hard to predict amid the bevy of companies currently pausing campaigns on the social media platform.

Twitter's financial projections are also complicated by thousands of layoffs, and multi-million dollar exit packages for some departing executives.

Still, the overall picture seems clear: Musk is depending on a large number of people to purchase subscriptions, possibly well into the millions.

It could be a tall ask.