Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros talked about Intel . The chipmaker received a double-downgrade to underweight from overweight at JPMorgan, as it loses market share to rivals like Advanced Micro Devices . Intel's stock initially slipped on the news in Friday's premarket trading, but ended the day with a gain of 2.2%. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners discussed adding more shares of Wynn Resorts to his portfolio. The casino chain surged more than 8% after China eased some Covid restrictions , which had put Wynn's operations in Macau under pressure. Wynn and AMD are held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio. Other stocks mentioned include Paramount and Nvidia .