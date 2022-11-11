Ukraine skeptical of Russia's Kherson withdrawal; top U.S. general sees possibility of 'diplomatic solutions'

Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, analysts warned that Russia's withdrawal from Kherson in southern Ukraine is likely to be fraught with danger for both sides.

Ukraine's government said it was skeptical about Russia's withdrawal, although its forces on the ground appeared to be exploiting the opportunity to target large groups of Russian troops preparing to withdraw.